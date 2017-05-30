Bossier City man caught having sex wi...

Bossier City man caught having sex with teen in church parking lot

Friday Jun 2

One man is in jail after he was caught having sex with a teenage girl in a church parking lot. Trayvon Snow, 21, of Bossier City was arrested on Monday on one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, obscenity and several drug-related charges, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

