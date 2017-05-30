Bossier City man caught having sex with teen in church parking lot
One man is in jail after he was caught having sex with a teenage girl in a church parking lot. Trayvon Snow, 21, of Bossier City was arrested on Monday on one charge of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, obscenity and several drug-related charges, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Statue
|Jun 2
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Jun 1
|Anonymous
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC