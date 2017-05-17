Stopped by police? Louisiana lawmaker...

Stopped by police? Louisiana lawmakers want driver training

Thursday May 11 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Hoping to lower tension between police officers and motorists, Louisiana lawmakers may soon require new drivers to be trained on how to respond in a traffic stop. A bill by Sen. Ryan Gatti, a Bossier City Republican, would add "appropriate driver conduct when stopped by a law enforcement officer" to the list of content requirements in driver education courses - and on the driving test required to get a license.

