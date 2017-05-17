Stopped by police? Louisiana lawmakers want driver training

Hoping to lower tension between police officers and motorists, Louisiana lawmakers may soon require new drivers to be trained on how to respond in a traffic stop. A bill by Sen. Ryan Gatti, a Bossier City Republican, would add "appropriate driver conduct when stopped by a law enforcement officer" to the list of content requirements in driver education courses - and on the driving test required to get a license.

