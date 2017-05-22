Senators reject bill objecting to penalties for no insurance
Senators have shelved a House-backed, largely-symbolic proposal that would establish a state objection to federal penalties for people who refuse to buy health insurance. Republican Rep. Paul Hollis, of Covington, said his bill would express Louisiana's objection to that provision of the Affordable Care Act - and put Louisiana in line to nullify those penalties if President Donald Trump's administration changes federal regulations.
