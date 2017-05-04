Safe Motorcycle Riding Practices Prom...

Safe Motorcycle Riding Practices Promoted through Training Program

The tradition of promoting motorcycle safety across Louisiana during the month of May continues as Governor John Bel Edwards has proclaimed May 2017 as "Motorcyclist Awareness and Safety Month." In the ongoing effort to increase motorcycle rider safety across the state, the Department of Public Safety's "Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program" currently offers Basic, Intermediate, Advanced, and Instructor training courses and promotes motorcycle awareness projects.

