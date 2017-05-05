Patricia Quin McKee

Patricia Quin McKee

Services celebrating the life of Patricia Quin McKee will be Friday, May 12 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Park Funeral Home, 1201 Louisiana Ave., Shreveport. Visitation will precede the service from 10- 11:30 a.m. and burial will immediately follow at Forest Park Cemetery on St. Vincent Ave. Patricia Quin McKee, 70, was born in New Orleans and passed away on May 5, 2017, in Bossier City.

