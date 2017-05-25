Morris defends tax holiday for hunting gear

Legislation seeking to reinstate the collection of sales taxes on some equipment during Second Amendment Weekend - the state's sales tax holiday for outdoor enthusiasts - failed earlier this week in light of staunch opposition from two northern Louisiana lawmakers. Senate Bill 22, as proposed by state Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Bossier City, would have removed the sales tax exemption on hunting supplies such as off-road vehicles, boats, animal feed, shoes, bags, tools, tree stands, blinds, chairs and more.

