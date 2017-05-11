Medical coverage expansion bill for firefighters moves on
Medical coverage expansion bill for firefighters moves on Gatti's bill would give Louisiana one of the broadest coverages for cancer for firefighters, Check out this story on thetowntalk.com: http://www.shreveporttimes.com/story/news/local/louisiana/2017/05/11/medical-coverage-expansion-bill-firefighters-moves/101550396/ Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City, promoted a bill Wednesday that qualifies prostate cancer and testicular cancer as occupational diseases for firefighters that would be eligible to receive worker's compensation during their career or post-retirement. BATON ROUGE -- Compared to the average male, a male firefighter is 102 percent more likely to develop testicular cancer and 28 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer.
