Medical coverage expansion bill for firefighters moves on

Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City, promoted a bill Wednesday that qualifies prostate cancer and testicular cancer as occupational diseases for firefighters that would be eligible to receive worker's compensation during their career or post-retirement. BATON ROUGE -- Compared to the average male, a male firefighter is 102 percent more likely to develop testicular cancer and 28 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer.

