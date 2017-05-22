LeBrun Shines on Lake of the Pines

Nick LeBrun Of Bossier City, La won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Texas East Division, held May 20th at Lake of the Pines. Running out of Cedar Springs Park near Ore City, TX, there was a 2-hour weather delay for lightning at takeoff but the skies finally cleared up and everyone left the ramp around 8 AM.

