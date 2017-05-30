LaDOTD unveiling Jimmie Davis Bridge project details
The meeting will focus on options for using the bridge as a pedestrian crossing. Also to be discussed is the possibility of a toll on the new bridge.
Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
