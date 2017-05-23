Job fairs today for aquarium, NWLA veterans; one coming soon for CenturyLink Center

The 12th annual Northwest Louisiana Veterans Job & Resource Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The first two hours will be open only to active-duty and veteran military, Guard and Reserve personnel and all other military ID card holders.

