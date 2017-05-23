House lawmakers refuse to lessen Loui...

House lawmakers refuse to lessen Louisiana hunting sales tax holiday

Monday May 22 Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Purchases of off-road vehicles and airboats in Louisiana will continue to be tax-free on the first weekend of September. The House tax committee rejected a Senate-approved bill that would have scaled back Louisiana's sales tax holiday for hunting supplies.

