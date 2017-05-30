Get Wright On It: Bad bite
Hurt and confused, a Shreveport family says they've heard nothing from the Bossier City police department after their daughter was mauled by a police K-9 while he was chasing a suspect. On Saturday, April 1, 2017, just after p.m., Solomon Coley and his two daughters, ages three and five, just left a birthday party at the Stone Vista Apartments in Shreveport.
