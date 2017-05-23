Fallen police officers remembered at annual Peace Officer's Memorial Ceremony
Local law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty were remembered Thursday morning in a ceremony paying tribute to their sacrifice. The ceremony is held annually during National Police Week when communities across the country come together to honor the fallen officers, as well as show respect to their family members, friends and fellow officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|8 hr
|Beauty
|14
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC