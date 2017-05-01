Ex-employee suspected of stealing from credit union

A former credit union employee is suspected of increasing the limit on her credit card almost sevenfold then spending nearly $2,900 she was not entitled to spend. Bossier sheriff's detectives say they have a warrant to arrest 49-year-old Kellee Ann Churchwell, of the 2000 block of Normand Avenue in Bossier City, on charges of felony theft and felony computer fraud.

