Ex-employee suspected of stealing from credit union
A former credit union employee is suspected of increasing the limit on her credit card almost sevenfold then spending nearly $2,900 she was not entitled to spend. Bossier sheriff's detectives say they have a warrant to arrest 49-year-old Kellee Ann Churchwell, of the 2000 block of Normand Avenue in Bossier City, on charges of felony theft and felony computer fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swingers (Jul '11)
|5 hr
|Naughty1
|4
|Jim Wood
|Mon
|sunshine
|3
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Apr 29
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC