Ex-employee suspected of stealing fro...

Ex-employee suspected of stealing from credit union

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A former credit union employee is suspected of increasing the limit on her credit card almost sevenfold then spending nearly $2,900 she was not entitled to spend. Bossier sheriff's detectives say they have a warrant to arrest 49-year-old Kellee Ann Churchwell, of the 2000 block of Normand Avenue in Bossier City, on charges of felony theft and felony computer fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swingers (Jul '11) 5 hr Naughty1 4
Jim Wood Mon sunshine 3
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
Anyone Know this Girl? Apr 29 Grateful Guy 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 21 Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
Rutherford House Apr 17 Iwanttoknow 1
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,725,852

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC