Disaster exercise to take place at Louisiana Boardwalk on Wednesday
Bossier public safety agencies will conduct an emergency disaster exercise on Wednesday morning at the Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets beginning at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department. A number of emergency response vehicles will be on the property in near the Regal Cinema with lights and sirens activated.
