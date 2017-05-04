Dallas man accused of prostituting 3 ...

Dallas man accused of prostituting 3 females in Bossier City

Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A sting at a Bossier City hotel has led to the arrest of a Dallas man on charges that he forced three females ages 18, 19 and 20 into prostitution. Authorities say 24-year-old Marketh D. Bailey has been booked on one count each of human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, racketeering and money laundering.

Bossier City, LA

