Dallas man accused of prostituting 3 females in Bossier City

A sting at a Bossier City hotel has led to the arrest of a Dallas man on charges that he forced three females ages 18, 19 and 20 into prostitution. Authorities say 24-year-old Marketh D. Bailey has been booked on one count each of human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, racketeering and money laundering.

