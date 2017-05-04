Dallas man accused of prostituting 3 females in Bossier City
A sting at a Bossier City hotel has led to the arrest of a Dallas man on charges that he forced three females ages 18, 19 and 20 into prostitution. Authorities say 24-year-old Marketh D. Bailey has been booked on one count each of human trafficking, pandering, promoting prostitution, racketeering and money laundering.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|2 hr
|Proofreader
|8
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Naughty1
|4
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Apr 29
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC