Crash shuts down I-20 W near Airline Drive

Monday May 8

Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 in Bossier City was shut down Monday morning due to a crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. I-20 West is closed before Airline Drive due to an accident.

