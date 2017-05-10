Crash shuts down I-20 W near Airline Drive
Westbound traffic on Interstate 20 in Bossier City was shut down Monday morning due to a crash, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. I-20 West is closed before Airline Drive due to an accident.
