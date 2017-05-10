Bossier seeks 2 in connection with credit card-skimming plot
Bossier authorities are asking for your help identifying two men thought to be involved in a large credit card-skimming scheme. Bossier Crime Stoppers is sharing photographs of them captured by surveillance cameras at a Walmart neighborhood grocery in south Bossier City.
