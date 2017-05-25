Bossier City police investigating deadly shooting
Police have identified the man shot and killed Thursday in Bossier City in what investigators believe may have started out as a home invasion. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Peach Street, where officers arrived to find Aguiree's body and another man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|Wed
|Beauty
|14
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
|crime (May '16)
|May 4
|BoomBoom24
|2
|Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06)
|May 4
|Stephanie Belgard
|40
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|May 4
|MyMichael85
|16
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC