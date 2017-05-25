Bossier City police investigating dea...

Bossier City police investigating deadly shooting

Police have identified the man shot and killed Thursday in Bossier City in what investigators believe may have started out as a home invasion. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of Peach Street, where officers arrived to find Aguiree's body and another man with a gunshot wound to the arm.

