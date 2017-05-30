Almost 2 dozen learning special response skills in SWAT class
Twenty-three sheriff's deputies and police officers from nine Northwest and Central Louisiana agencies are undergoing 50 hours of training at the Caddo Sheriff's Regional Training Academy in southern Caddo Parish. "Learning all the tactics, memorizing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Confederate Statue
|2 hr
|boomhour
|4
|Looking for House to Rent
|Thu
|New 2 Alexandria
|1
|Bossier City Jukebox (Jul '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|Jim Wood
|May 29
|Fubber
|15
|Swinger club (Jul '13)
|May 22
|Durty D
|54
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|May 19
|Just a little info
|33
|Ms Cruise Captain
|May 15
|sucker_list
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC