Air show parking, traffic: What you n...

Air show parking, traffic: What you need to know

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Bossier City police are taking steps to help minimize traffic congestion for this weekend's airshow at Barksdale Air Force Base. The Defenders of Liberty Airshow will take place starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. As events wrap up each day, traffic will be directed to exit the base using a contra-flow route through the base's west gate, also known as Barksdale's Shreveport gate, according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood Tue KIM 11
crime (May '16) May 4 BoomBoom24 2
News Courtney Coco's Mother Talks With KALB (Jul '06) May 4 Stephanie Belgard 40
News Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06) May 4 MyMichael85 16
swingers (Jul '11) May 2 Naughty1 4
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Apr 30 The_Dude 6
Anyone Know this Girl? Apr 29 Grateful Guy 1
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,085 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,065

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC