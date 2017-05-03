A look at church attendance drop in LA city
There is definitely no shortage of churches in the ArkLaTex. Just drive around. Some would say there's one on every corner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jim Wood
|2 hr
|Beth
|6
|Major Drug Bust-Pineville (Jul '06)
|4 hr
|MyMichael85
|16
|swingers (Jul '11)
|Tue
|Naughty1
|4
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|Apr 30
|The_Dude
|6
|Anyone Know this Girl?
|Apr 29
|Grateful Guy
|1
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC