2 men arrested, 1 other sought in Bossier City armed robbery

Cardarious Houston, 18, is facing armed robbery charges for allegedly robbing a 65-year-old man inside his hotel room on the night of Saturday, April 22, at a Budget Inn in the 2600 block of East Texas Street, according to a news release from Bossier City Police Department. Bossier City Police Department has arrested and charged two other men and Dontavian Walker, 17 and Cartez Deon Theus, 19, in connection with the armed robbery.

