Wind Creek won't wash over Margaritaville: Louisiana casino deal called off

It started with "an offer we couldn't refuse," but a deal that would have seen Alabama's Poarch Band of Creek Indians taking over a Margaritaville casino in Bossier City, La., has been called off. According to multiple media reports, the end to the deal was announced Monday as an amicable mutual decision between Bossier Casino Venture , which runs the casino, and the PCI Gaming Authority, the entity that manages Poarch Creek Indian gaming and racetrack properties.

