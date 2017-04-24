Wind Creek won't wash over Margaritaville: Louisiana casino deal called off
It started with "an offer we couldn't refuse," but a deal that would have seen Alabama's Poarch Band of Creek Indians taking over a Margaritaville casino in Bossier City, La., has been called off. According to multiple media reports, the end to the deal was announced Monday as an amicable mutual decision between Bossier Casino Venture , which runs the casino, and the PCI Gaming Authority, the entity that manages Poarch Creek Indian gaming and racetrack properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|robert martin (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|just.trying.to.help
|2
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|AllendaleStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC