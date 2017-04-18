UL Coleman, Bossier City clash over w...

UL Coleman, Bossier City clash over who should oversee redevelopment districts

Saturday Apr 15 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Developer UL Coleman and Bossier City are at odds once again, this time disagreeing over who should oversee two redevelopment districts in South Bossier City, according to court documents. Federal Judge Maurice Hicks, Jr. issued an order in mid-March to appoint a special master to oversee the redevelopment districts.

