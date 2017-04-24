The Bossier Metropolitan Planning Commission has approved residential rezoning.
Bossier City resident and attorney John Settle says that he has dropped his lawsuit against the Shreveport-Caddo Parish Metropolitan Commission. As we detailed in our investigation into the MPC's spending, Settle sued the MPC and its executive director, Mark Sweeney, for failing to comply with his public records request.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|robert martin (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|just.trying.to.help
|2
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|AllendaleStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC