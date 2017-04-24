The "Be a Fan" tourism campaign will run throughout May.
Shreveport-Bossier City leaders want to entice residents to learn about and visit the metro area's the tourist spots. They say it is one of their pet peeves to hear people say there's "nothing to do in Shreveport-Bossier City."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 21
|Truth
|31
|Clifton Fairbanks
|Apr 19
|Curious
|1
|Rutherford House
|Apr 17
|Iwanttoknow
|1
|dumpster diving in alexandria
|Apr 12
|AmberG81
|2
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Apr 7
|LegalEagle
|16
|robert martin (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|just.trying.to.help
|2
|Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16)
|Jan '17
|AllendaleStrong
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC