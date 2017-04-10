Severe weather possible Monday aftern...

Severe weather possible Monday afternoon and evening

23 hrs ago

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening ahead of a slow moving cold front. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for portions of the ArkLaTex until 11pm.

