Police surround home in Bossier City neighborhood

More than two dozen units, including the Bossier City Bomb Squad, can be seen at a home in the 300 block of Waller Avenue, near the intersection of Waller and Yjean Street. According to Bossier City police spokesperson Mark Natale, a man is inside of a pickup truck, armed with a handgun and is threatening to harm himself.

