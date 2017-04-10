Police surround home in Bossier City ...

Police surround home in Bossier City neighborhood

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

More than two dozen units, including the Bossier City Bomb Squad, can be seen at a home in the 300 block of Waller Avenue, near the intersection of Waller and Yjean Street. According to Bossier City police spokesperson Mark Natale, a man is inside of a pickup truck, armed with a handgun and is threatening to harm himself.

