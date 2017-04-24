Paul McCartney heads to Bossier City ...

Paul McCartney heads to Bossier City on new tour

Tuesday Apr 25

It's true: Paul McCartney is heading to Louisiana on the next leg of his 2017 tour, but he so far won't be found in New Orleans. Instead, the Beatle will land across the Red River from Shreveport for a stop in Bossier City at the CenturyLink Center.

Read more at NOLA.com.

