Park upgrades, bike trails planned fo...

Park upgrades, bike trails planned for Bossier City

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Bossier City Council took the first steps Tuesday toward creating two redevelopment districts in the southern part of the city. The council is obligated to give the plan a green light in order to meet its obligation in settling a federal lawsuit involving developer UL Coleman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
robert martin (Jan '14) Tue just.trying.to.help 2
searching for 1988 chevy scottsdale 1500 gold/b... Tue cloiselle 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mon Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 3 GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14) Mar 23 Idontknow 7
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,086,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC