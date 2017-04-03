Park upgrades, bike trails planned for Bossier City
The Bossier City Council took the first steps Tuesday toward creating two redevelopment districts in the southern part of the city. The council is obligated to give the plan a green light in order to meet its obligation in settling a federal lawsuit involving developer UL Coleman.
