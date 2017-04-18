Margaritaville announces termination of sale to Alabama Indian tribe
In a press release issued on Monday, the casino and resort says the merger ended because one of the requirements that the casino would be operated under the tribe's Wind Creek brand rather than the Margaritaville brand could not be met. KSLA News 12 first told you about this disagreement in early April.
