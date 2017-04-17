Man sentenced to 30 years for 2013 murder of Longview teen
Paul Anthony Mengel, 31, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday for two counts of murder. Mengel entered a guilty plea to both charges, according to Gregg County judicial records.
