LA lawmaker again tries for concealed carry with no permit
House Bill 68 , known as the Louisiana Constitutional Carry and Restoration of Second Amendment Rights Act of 2017, has been prefiled for the legislative session that gets underway Monday in Baton Rouge. "It's either a right or it's not a right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bossier City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|got away with murder (Dec '15)
|Fri
|LegalEagle
|16
|robert martin (Jan '14)
|Apr 4
|just.trying.to.help
|2
|searching for 1988 chevy scottsdale 1500 gold/b...
|Apr 4
|cloiselle
|1
|Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13)
|Apr 3
|Precious2
|24
|Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11)
|Apr 3
|GodsChild
|30
|We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be...
|Mar 31
|Ruff
|1
|House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform
|Mar 24
|ardith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bossier City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC