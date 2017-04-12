LA lawmaker again tries for concealed...

LA lawmaker again tries for concealed carry with no permit

Thursday Apr 6

House Bill 68 , known as the Louisiana Constitutional Carry and Restoration of Second Amendment Rights Act of 2017, has been prefiled for the legislative session that gets underway Monday in Baton Rouge. "It's either a right or it's not a right.

Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Bossier City, LA

