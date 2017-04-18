CPSO arrests Bossier City woman for computer-aided solicitation of minor
A Bossier City woman has been arrested for sending nude images, and having sexually explicit conversations with, a 14-year-old boy from Calcasieu Parish via his PlayStation 4, according to authorities. The boy's mother reported her son's online activities to the Vice Division of the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office on March 28, after discovering the explicit conversations and images on his PlayStation, said the Sheriff's Office.
