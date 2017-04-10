Capitol Views: Senate dips into tax i...

Capitol Views: Senate dips into tax incentive debate

Should new tax credits be created? Should existing tax incentives be curtailed or even eliminated? Those are some of the questions that legislators are asking this afternoon during a meeting of the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee-the first such gathering of the upper chamber's tax-writing committee since the fiscal session convened one week ago. It didn't take long for the committee to advance the session's first tax bill for a floor vote.

