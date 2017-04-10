Both sides of abortion debate speak as Bossier City clinic shuts doors
The Bossier City Medical Suite in the 1500 block of Doctors Drive, a clinic that performed abortions, closed its doors this week. Owners of Bossier City Medical Suite could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
