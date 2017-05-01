Bossier Sheriff's office searching fo...

Bossier Sheriff's office searching for man who stole sex toys

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a shoplifter who nabbed several personal massage items from a Bossier City drug store on Friday. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday at the CVS Pharmacy near the corner of Airline Drive and Wemple Road, according to a news release from Bossier Parish sheriff's spokesperson Bill Davis.

