Bossier Sheriff's office searching for man who stole sex toys
The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a shoplifter who nabbed several personal massage items from a Bossier City drug store on Friday. It happened just after 4 p.m. on Friday at the CVS Pharmacy near the corner of Airline Drive and Wemple Road, according to a news release from Bossier Parish sheriff's spokesperson Bill Davis.
