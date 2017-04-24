Bossier Little League offers reward after 2 mowers stolen
Bossier Little League says someone stole two riding mowers from its equipment shed at Shed at Swan Lake roads in Bossier City. This is an example of the type of mower stolen from the Bossier Little League equipment shed.
