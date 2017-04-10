Bossier High School jazz band plays o...

Bossier High School jazz band plays on historic Apollo stage

The Bossier High School Talented Arts Jazz Band played at the Apollo theater this past weekend in New York City. The band was invited to perform on the historic theater stage, and it was described as a once in a lifetime opportunity.

