Bossier City businesses react as water chlorine burn begins

Tuesday Apr 18

Starting Monday, Bossier City utility customers might notice their water has a stronger smell and taste of chlorine as the utilities department begins its 28-day chlorine burn. Whereas Bossier City normally treats its water with a small amount of ammonia along with chlorine, this burn removes the ammonia and raises the chlorine levels.

