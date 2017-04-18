Bossier City businesses react as water chlorine burn begins
Starting Monday, Bossier City utility customers might notice their water has a stronger smell and taste of chlorine as the utilities department begins its 28-day chlorine burn. Whereas Bossier City normally treats its water with a small amount of ammonia along with chlorine, this burn removes the ammonia and raises the chlorine levels.
