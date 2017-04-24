Blaze destroys vacant building behind...

Blaze destroys vacant building behind Cascio's Food Mart

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

Heat from the fire Sunday afternoon in the 2200 block of Barksdale Boulevard also caused minor damage to the rear of Cascio's Food Mart, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 21 Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
Rutherford House Apr 17 Iwanttoknow 1
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
got away with murder (Dec '15) Apr 7 LegalEagle 16
robert martin (Jan '14) Apr 4 just.trying.to.help 2
News Guest editorial: Support the I-49 inner-city co... (Feb '16) Jan '17 AllendaleStrong 3
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,699 • Total comments across all topics: 280,554,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC