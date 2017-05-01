Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show planned for May 6-7

Organizers of the Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show are excited to announce details of this year's show, which will be held, May 6-7, on the grounds of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m. each day.

