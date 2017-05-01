Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of...

Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show planned for May 6-7

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Organizers of the Barksdale Air Force Base Defenders of Liberty Air Show are excited to announce details of this year's show, which will be held, May 6-7, on the grounds of Barksdale Air Force Base in Bossier City, Louisiana. Gates open at 9 a.m. and the show will begin at 11 a.m. each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Wood 6 hr sunshine 3
News Crazy for crawdads (May '12) Sun The_Dude 6
Anyone Know this Girl? Sat Grateful Guy 1
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Apr 21 Truth 31
Clifton Fairbanks Apr 19 Curious 1
Rutherford House Apr 17 Iwanttoknow 1
dumpster diving in alexandria Apr 12 AmberG81 2
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,051 • Total comments across all topics: 280,704,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC