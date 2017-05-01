Authorities comb Bossier City area for man suspected of shooting at trooper
WANTED: Willie Lee Mosley Martin, 29, of Bossier City, one count each of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm, burglary and parole violation. A law officer checks a Bossier City residence April 27 during a search for a man suspected of shooting at a state trooper April 23 in Shreveport.
