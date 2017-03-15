Watch: Miranda Lambert Surprises Fans With Duet with Boyfriend, Anderson East
Miranda Lambert surprised fans at her concert in Bossier City, Louisiana, earlier this week by bringing her boyfriend Anderson East onstage for a flirty duet. Country Music Nation reports that the couple team up to performing a lively version of "Stay With Me" by rock act Faces.
