Walmart decides not to build at contr...

Walmart decides not to build at controversial location in Bossier City

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker says Walmart officials told him Friday they would not build their Super Store at a controversial location in north Bossier City. After much deliberation and consideration of various business factors, we have decided not to pursue development of a new store in North Bossier City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
robert martin (Jan '14) 4 hr just.trying.to.help 2
searching for 1988 chevy scottsdale 1500 gold/b... 9 hr cloiselle 1
Bring Dave and Busters To Shreveport/Bossier CIty! (Apr '13) Mon Precious2 24
Organized Stalking By Freemason Cops/Fireman an... (Jan '11) Mon GodsChild 30
News We're supposed to keep Confederate monuments be... Mar 31 Ruff 1
News House GOP: Cut spending before tackling tax reform Mar 24 ardith 1
Biggest slut from Blanchard (Feb '14) Mar 23 Idontknow 7
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC