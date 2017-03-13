Uniti Fiber's Louisiana dark fiber expansion opens up new small cell, enterprise opportunities

Uniti Fiber is on the network expansion path again, extending its dark fiber capabilities in the Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana, region to target a host of enterprise and wholesale opportunities. Set to begin this spring, Uniti will work with community and city officials in the Shreveport area during the development and construction of the project, which is expected to be completed by fall 2018.

