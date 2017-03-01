Two Shreveport brothers arrested for ...

Two Shreveport brothers arrested for meth and marijuana

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Brothers from the Shreveport area were arrested Feb. 28 when state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents notified Union Parish sheriff's deputies that they were holding the suspects because possible drug use was suspected. The agents were checking fishing licenses at the Bernice Ramp, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bossier City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Governor's fund raiser 4 hr WoodJaBlowMe 2
Mary the Levite , NOT from Tribe of JUDAH (May '13) Feb 28 Smilesmile 5
News Coroner's office identifies man shot in Cedar G... Feb 27 doing me 1
News Rapides narcotics agents say meth ring had ties... (Apr '10) Feb 25 Davis 39
DA Employee who Embezzled Money.... (Nov '15) Feb 24 Chicago Fire 59
Special legislative session Feb 24 Whaaaaaaaat 2
Blocked Street parking downtown Feb 19 Alexadria Resident 2
See all Bossier City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bossier City Forum Now

Bossier City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bossier City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Bossier City, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC