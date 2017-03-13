The People's Market is a new healthy food restaurant in Bossier City.
The People's Market is a new restaurant between Sportsplex and Empower Yoga at 2369 Airline Drive in Bossier City. "I know there's starting to be a lot healthier competition when it comes to healthy food, which is good, the push for healthy living and healthy eating," Mercado said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
