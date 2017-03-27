Project moving forward to replace Jim...

Project moving forward to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

A state senator from Northwest Louisiana is pressuring the state highway department to pick up the pace on plans to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials have said the state plans to build a turn the current Shreveport-Bossier City connector into a pedestrian bridge and build a new bridge across Red River.

