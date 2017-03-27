Project moving forward to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge
A state senator from Northwest Louisiana is pressuring the state highway department to pick up the pace on plans to replace Jimmie Davis Bridge. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials have said the state plans to build a turn the current Shreveport-Bossier City connector into a pedestrian bridge and build a new bridge across Red River.
